Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 76,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 174,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 10,723 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.35.

Pfizer Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $26.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $54.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.