Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Purchased by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 1,936.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IPAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $142.10 on Friday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $161.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Profile

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.