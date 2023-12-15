Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire cut its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $48,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $145,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,295. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $145,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,295. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $543,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at $13,610,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,179 shares of company stock valued at $12,326,440 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.83.

Get Our Latest Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $123.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $94.16 and a one year high of $125.02. The company has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.98%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.