Internet Computer Price Tops $7.31 on Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 15th. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for $7.31 or 0.00017366 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 41.6% against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $3.30 billion and $146.48 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00097833 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00026394 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000237 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005403 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005541 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 511,207,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 451,175,038 tokens. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

