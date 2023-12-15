Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,789 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.30% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 54.3% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000.

BSCP stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $20.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

