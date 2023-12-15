Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Position Boosted by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report) by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tlwm boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 25,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BSMR opened at $23.83 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $24.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.33.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.