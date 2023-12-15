Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Position Reduced by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 6.75% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tlwm boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 25,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.33. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $24.17.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

