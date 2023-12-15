Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 9.74% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF worth $6,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 157.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.07. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $23.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0506 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

