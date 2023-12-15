Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.36

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.36 and last traded at $39.36, with a volume of 31361 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.11.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.69. The company has a market capitalization of $643.48 million, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $640,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 721,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,592,000 after buying an additional 14,205 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 118.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 849,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,488,000 after buying an additional 460,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 414,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,836,000 after buying an additional 10,022 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

