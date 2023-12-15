Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE) Shares Acquired by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Parkside Investments LLC owned 5.73% of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF worth $9,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 344,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after purchasing an additional 133,861 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 1,473.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 142,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 133,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,227,000 after purchasing an additional 118,908 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 610.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 104,378 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 149.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 96,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 57,787 shares during the period.

Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PXE opened at $30.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.83. Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $33.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.51.

About Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

