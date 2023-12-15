Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s 8th Largest Position

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 3.8% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $404.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $375.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.30. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $259.73 and a 12-month high of $406.30.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.