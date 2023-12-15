Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $403.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $375.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.30. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $259.73 and a 12-month high of $406.30.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

