Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 3.0% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. QP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 2,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $403.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.30. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $259.73 and a 1-year high of $406.30.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

