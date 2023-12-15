iPower (NYSE:IPW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
iPower Price Performance
iPower stock opened at $0.52 on Monday. iPower has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77.
iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. iPower had a negative net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.30 million. On average, analysts predict that iPower will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iPower Company Profile
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iPower
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 3 home improvement stocks to renovate your portfolio
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- What is consumer discretionary?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Jabil, Inc. manufactures value for shareholders
Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.