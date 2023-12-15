iPower (NYSE:IPW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

iPower Price Performance

iPower stock opened at $0.52 on Monday. iPower has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. iPower had a negative net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.30 million. On average, analysts predict that iPower will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iPower Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in iPower by 21.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 76,583 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in iPower by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 35,498 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in iPower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iPower during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

