iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) is Parkside Investments LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.7% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Parkside Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $383,399,000. NYL Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 124.3% in the first quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 8,945,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,783,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,170 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 109.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,945,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 62.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,416,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,073,000 after purchasing an additional 544,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

IGSB stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $51.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1628 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

