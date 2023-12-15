iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 97,853.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 282,554,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,873,134,000 after buying an additional 282,266,153 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,846,000 after buying an additional 4,466,451 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,975,000 after buying an additional 1,209,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after buying an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,354,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,976,000 after purchasing an additional 354,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $132.75 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $138.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.1532 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

