iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Sold by Systelligence LLC

Systelligence LLC reduced its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,456 shares during the quarter. Systelligence LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 604.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 915,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,472,000 after purchasing an additional 785,426 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 247,019.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 375,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,682,000 after acquiring an additional 375,469 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 57,927.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,420,000 after acquiring an additional 220,704 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 450,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,738,000 after acquiring an additional 166,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 74.2% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 384,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,391,000 after acquiring an additional 163,980 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:ICVT traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,192 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.74. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

