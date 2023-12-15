iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121,118 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $70.08 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.39 and a 200-day moving average of $66.36. The company has a market capitalization of $103.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

