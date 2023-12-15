iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 544,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,933,000 after acquiring an additional 38,596 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 231,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,998,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 89.5% during the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 193,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,551,000 after buying an additional 91,493 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 90,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 21,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $12,942,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $50.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.57 and a 12 month high of $52.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.97.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

