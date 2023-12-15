iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) is ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for approximately 8.7% of ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. ZRC Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $10,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 122.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 647.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 27,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 24,077 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 21,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $103.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.72 and a fifty-two week high of $103.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.38.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.3496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

