iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) is ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 441,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,245 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 16.7% of ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. ZRC Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $19,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 123,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 42,063 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $65,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 64.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 292,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,301,000 after buying an additional 114,952 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,716.1% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.52. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $46.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1454 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

