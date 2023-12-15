iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by ZRC Wealth Management LLC

ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 1.0% of ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,697,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $104.11 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $83.08 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.3992 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

