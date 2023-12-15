iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by ZRC Wealth Management LLC

ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 1.0% of ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,697,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ ESGU opened at $104.11 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $83.08 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.99.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Alphabet and Meta have only one place to go in this economy
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Will the rally in crypto stocks continue into the new year?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- UiPath stock: Breaking Out Amidst Shifting Sentiment
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.