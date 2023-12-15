iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) Shares Bought by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Bank of New Hampshire’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $8,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GVI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $7,283,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 62,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF stock opened at $104.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.24.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2376 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

