iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,881 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 1.9% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Symmetry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.75% of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF worth $35,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,161,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 845.6% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 28,387 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 27,195 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,687,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,566,000.

ACWV stock opened at $100.59 on Friday. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $77.01 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62.

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

