iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 803,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,171 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 3.2% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Symmetry Partners LLC owned 0.21% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $58,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 226,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 250,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,622,000 after purchasing an additional 65,233 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $77.84 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.08. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

