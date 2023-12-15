iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $259.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.38. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $206.23 and a 1-year high of $261.35.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

