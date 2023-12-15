iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.38. 13,647,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,055,314. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.26. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $200.04.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

