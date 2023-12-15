iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Purchased by CCG Wealth Management LLC

CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 93.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 309.4% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 17,323 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 53,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 195,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $103.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.31. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $81.97 and a 12 month high of $103.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

