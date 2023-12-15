iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Stake Cut by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,979 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up about 2.3% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned about 0.12% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $9,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJK stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $79.06. 30,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,602. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.75. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.03 and a 1-year high of $79.47.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

