iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Position Lessened by Systelligence LLC

Systelligence LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC owned 0.31% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $5,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 250.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,866. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $177.12 and a one year high of $208.29.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.