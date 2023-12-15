iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 86.5% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,393,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,882,831. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $96.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.19.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.