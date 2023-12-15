J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Raised to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $220.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $200.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $199.79.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $201.73 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $163.66 and a 52-week high of $209.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.84 and its 200-day moving average is $185.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.64%.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,529.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,529.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth about $2,939,000. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 98,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,701,000. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,600,000. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

