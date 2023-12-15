Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.86 billion.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $136.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Jabil has a 52 week low of $64.74 and a 52 week high of $141.38.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 2.36%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jabil will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.33%.

Jabil declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JBL shares. Argus increased their price target on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Jabil from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.89.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $2,287,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,076,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $2,287,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,076,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 4,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.77, for a total value of $590,895.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,985 shares in the company, valued at $21,352,283.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 314,601 shares of company stock worth $40,201,576. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Jabil by 71.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,656,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Jabil by 230.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,593 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jabil by 1,610.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,198,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,393 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 202.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 823,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,187,000 after acquiring an additional 551,853 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

