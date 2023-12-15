James H. Dahl Acquires 600 Shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) major shareholder James H. Dahl acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $12,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,152,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AMREP Stock Performance

Shares of AXR stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.35 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.13. AMREP Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 47.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded AMREP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMREP

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AMREP by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMREP by 17.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 25,857 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of AMREP by 3.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMREP by 33.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AMREP by 30.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Company Profile

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

