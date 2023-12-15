JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Up to $26.24

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.24, but opened at $27.59. JD.com shares last traded at $27.52, with a volume of 4,267,361 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group raised shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of JD.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $64.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

JD.com Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.89 and its 200-day moving average is $32.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.58.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.83. JD.com had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $247.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of JD.com

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in JD.com by 16.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in JD.com in the first quarter worth about $340,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the first quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in JD.com by 155.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,513,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,590,000 after buying an additional 920,886 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

See Also

