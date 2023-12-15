Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Johnson Outdoors Trading Up 4.6 %

Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $49.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $503.07 million, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.82. Johnson Outdoors has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $71.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.19.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.24). Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $96.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson Outdoors will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.47%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 36.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 1,017.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

