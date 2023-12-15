JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Comerica (NYSE:CMA) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $57.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CMA. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Comerica from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.65.

Comerica Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $56.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Comerica has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $77.34.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comerica will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 9.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Comerica by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Comerica by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

