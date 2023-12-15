JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $56.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Fortinet from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortinet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Fortinet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.03.

Fortinet stock opened at $57.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at $233,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,222,696. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 20.6% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 24,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 701.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 290,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,072,000 after purchasing an additional 254,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 465,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,307,000 after buying an additional 11,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

