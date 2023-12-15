JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Purchases 41,962 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 580.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,962 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.0% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $474.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $443.73 and a 200-day moving average of $443.19. The firm has a market cap of $366.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $376.49 and a twelve month high of $475.97.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

