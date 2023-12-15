Kerry Acocella Sells 17,500 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $1,986,075.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 49,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,500.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kerry Acocella also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Monday, December 4th, Kerry Acocella sold 1,466 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $171,199.48.

Datadog Price Performance

Datadog stock opened at $120.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,005.33, a P/E/G ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.37 and its 200 day moving average is $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $120.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DDOG

Institutional Trading of Datadog

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Datadog by 493.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.