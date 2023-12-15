Kevin J. Yeaman Sells 18,060 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total transaction of $1,610,410.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,626,050.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $88.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.78. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.44 and a fifty-two week high of $91.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $290.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.39 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 10.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Dolby Laboratories

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 58.25%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLB. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.2% during the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 264.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,690,000 after buying an additional 65,347 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 9.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $96,135,000 after acquiring an additional 100,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DLB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dolby Laboratories

About Dolby Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.