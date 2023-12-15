Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) CEO Thomas David Hull III Sells 6,000 Shares

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas David Hull III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas David Hull III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 27th, Thomas David Hull III sold 1,000 shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $17,000.00.

Kewaunee Scientific Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.27. Kewaunee Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kewaunee Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

Institutional Trading of Kewaunee Scientific

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 174,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 58.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.98% of the company’s stock.

About Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

Further Reading

