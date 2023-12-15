Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,899 Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 157,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 528,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,356,000 after buying an additional 215,260 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Kellanova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kellanova by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 26.8% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $4,192,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,320,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873,438,403.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 700,200 shares of company stock valued at $37,139,386 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Kellanova Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE K opened at $54.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.43. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $73.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.83 and a 200-day moving average of $59.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

