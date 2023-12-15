Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Purchases 2,149 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises about 2.2% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $6,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,771,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $459,340,000 after buying an additional 70,034 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 67.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 44,450 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at about $953,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 30.8% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 15,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IFF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 1.9 %

IFF stock opened at $80.19 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $118.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 445.50, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.16.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 1,800.00%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

