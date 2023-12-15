Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Sells 2,192 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 2.7% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 46,756 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $162.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.76 and a 200-day moving average of $143.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $166.34.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

