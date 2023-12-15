Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Sells 3,643 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. cut its position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 236,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLN. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Haleon by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 112,055,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,133,000 after purchasing an additional 15,545,632 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 1st quarter worth $79,007,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth $50,724,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Haleon by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Haleon in the 4th quarter worth about $48,960,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haleon Stock Performance

Shares of HLN opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average is $8.29. Haleon plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Haleon plc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Haleon in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

