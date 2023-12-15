Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 62 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,990 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 105,490.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $136,394,686,000 after buying an additional 456,638,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,077,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,169,018,000 after buying an additional 485,066 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,227,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,235,380,000 after buying an additional 317,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,341,360,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,755 shares of company stock worth $5,380,457. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $290.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $269.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.82. The stock has a market cap of $210.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.59.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

