Komodo Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 15th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $37.64 million and $797,470.94 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000654 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

