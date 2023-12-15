Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) COO James A. Sullivan Sells 21,866 Shares

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) COO James A. Sullivan sold 21,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $966,914.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of KOP opened at $45.44 on Friday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.94 and a 52-week high of $46.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.84. The stock has a market cap of $946.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.89.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Koppers had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $550.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Koppers’s payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KOP shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koppers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Koppers in the second quarter valued at about $331,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Koppers by 160.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Koppers by 120.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 15,876 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Koppers by 6.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Koppers by 2.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

