Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) dropped 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $61.17 and last traded at $61.52. Approximately 30,316 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 144,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.93.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $95.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.68 and its 200 day moving average is $78.28. The stock has a market cap of $780.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.00 and a beta of 1.98.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The company had revenue of $54.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. Kura Sushi USA had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 1.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 53.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter worth about $221,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 247,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,629,000 after buying an additional 15,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 292.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 15,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

